Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Houston Texans and their fourth-ranked rushing defense (91.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Kareem Hunt Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.73

29.73 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.74

6.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Hunt is currently the 23rd-ranked player in fantasy (68th overall), with 108.9 total fantasy points (9.1 per game).

In his last three games, Hunt has posted 37.2 fantasy points (12.4 per game), running for 221 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 57 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 51 yards on five grabs (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

Hunt has posted 64.9 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during his last five games, running for 310 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 77 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 59 yards on seven grabs (10 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Hunt's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, when he racked up 17.7 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 49 rushing yards on seven carries (7.0 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Kareem Hunt stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, running four times for 18 yards (1.8 fantasy points).

Texans Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Texans have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

Houston has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Texans have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Houston has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Texans have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

