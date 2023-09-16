Kansas vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Kansas Jayhawks taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack.

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Kansas Jayhawks taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Kansas vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas: (-4500) | Nevada: (+1600)

Kansas: (-4500) | Nevada: (+1600) Spread: Kansas: -27.5 (-120) | Nevada: +27.5 (-102)

Kansas: -27.5 (-120) | Nevada: +27.5 (-102) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas vs Nevada Betting Trends

Kansas hasn won once against the spread this season.

Kansas is winless ATS (0-1) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.

All two of Kansas' games have hit the over this season.

Nevada has not won a game against the spread this season.

Nevada has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 27.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Nevada has had one game (of one) go over the total this year.

Kansas vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jayhawks win (96.6%)

Kansas vs Nevada Point Spread

Kansas is favored by 27.5 points over Nevada. Kansas is -120 to cover the spread, with Nevada being -102.

Kansas vs Nevada Over/Under

The over/under for the Kansas versus Nevada game on September 16 has been set at 58.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Kansas vs Nevada Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kansas-Nevada, Kansas is the favorite at -4500, and Nevada is +1600.

Kansas vs. Nevada Points Insights

The Jayhawks had an average implied point total of 36.2 last season, which is 6.8 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (43).

Last season, Kansas outscored its implied point total for this matchup (43) four times.

The 30.6-point average implied total last season for the Wolf Pack is 14.6 more points than the team's 16-point implied total in this matchup.

