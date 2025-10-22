Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The college football slate on Saturday includes the Kansas Jayhawks facing the Kansas State Wildcats.
Kansas vs Kansas State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Kansas: (-142) | Kansas State: (+120)
- Spread: Kansas: -2.5 (-122) | Kansas State: +2.5 (100)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Kansas vs Kansas State Betting Trends
- Kansas' record against the spread is 3-4-0.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, Kansas is 3-2.
- This season, three of Kansas' seven games have go over the point total.
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 3-4-0 this year.
- Kansas State has covered every time (2-0) as a 2.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- This year, four of Kansas State's seven games have hit the over.
Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jayhawks win (65.3%)
Kansas vs Kansas State Point Spread
Kansas is favored by 2.5 points against Kansas State. Kansas is -122 to cover the spread, while Kansas State is +100.
Kansas vs Kansas State Over/Under
The over/under for the Kansas versus Kansas State game on Oct. 25 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Kansas vs Kansas State Moneyline
The Kansas vs Kansas State moneyline has Kansas as a -142 favorite, while Kansas State is a +120 underdog.
Kansas vs. Kansas State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kansas
|32.4
|45
|23.6
|64
|54.1
|7
|Kansas State
|29.4
|60
|27.0
|91
|53.6
|7
Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
