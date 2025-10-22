FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Kansas Jayhawks facing the Kansas State Wildcats.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Kansas vs Kansas State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Kansas: (-142) | Kansas State: (+120)
  • Spread: Kansas: -2.5 (-122) | Kansas State: +2.5 (100)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas vs Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Kansas' record against the spread is 3-4-0.
  • Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, Kansas is 3-2.
  • This season, three of Kansas' seven games have go over the point total.
  • Against the spread, Kansas State is 3-4-0 this year.
  • Kansas State has covered every time (2-0) as a 2.5-point or greater underdog this season.
  • This year, four of Kansas State's seven games have hit the over.

Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jayhawks win (65.3%)

Kansas vs Kansas State Point Spread

Kansas is favored by 2.5 points against Kansas State. Kansas is -122 to cover the spread, while Kansas State is +100.

Kansas vs Kansas State Over/Under

The over/under for the Kansas versus Kansas State game on Oct. 25 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Kansas vs Kansas State Moneyline

The Kansas vs Kansas State moneyline has Kansas as a -142 favorite, while Kansas State is a +120 underdog.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Kansas32.44523.66454.17
Kansas State29.46027.09153.67

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT
  • Location: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Kansas vs. Kansas State analysis on FanDuel Research.

