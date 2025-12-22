Kansas vs Davidson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

The Kansas Jayhawks (9-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Davidson Wildcats (8-3) on December 22, 2025 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Davidson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Davidson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (89.6%)

Before you wager on Monday's Kansas-Davidson spread (Kansas -17.5) or over/under (136.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Kansas vs. Davidson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered eight times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Davidson is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Jayhawks did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-9-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-7-0).

Last year, the Wildcats were 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

Kansas vs. Davidson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Jayhawks have been listed as a favorite of -3448 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Davidson has won two of the four games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Wildcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1280 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 97.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. Davidson Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas is outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game with a +134 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.7 points per game (253rd in college basketball) and gives up 63.5 per outing (16th in college basketball).

Flory Bidunga is 354th in the nation with a team-leading 14.4 points per game.

Davidson is outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game, with a +88 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.2 points per game (242nd in college basketball) and gives up 67.2 per outing (56th in college basketball).

Josh Scovens is 977th in college basketball with a team-leading 10.5 points per game.

The Jayhawks win the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. They collect 36.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 55th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.5 per contest.

Bidunga's 9.3 rebounds per game lead the Jayhawks and rank 30th in college basketball play.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They collect 30.3 rebounds per game, 298th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.1.

Ian Platteeuw tops the Wildcats with 4.8 rebounds per game (665th in college basketball).

Kansas ranks 176th in college basketball with 97.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 34th in college basketball defensively with 83.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats rank 79th in college basketball averaging 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 191st, allowing 92.7 points per 100 possessions.

