Kansas vs BYU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 5-2 Big 12) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they host the BYU Cougars (17-3, 5-2 Big 12) on January 31, 2026 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (64.9%)

To help you make an informed wager on Kansas-BYU outing (in which Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 159.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Kansas vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has put together a 13-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

BYU has put together a 9-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Kansas (10-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (71.4%) than BYU (1-0) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Jayhawks have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in nine opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in six opportunities in away games.

Last season, the Cougars were 10-6-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Kansas is 4-3-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

BYU has two Big 12 wins against the spread this year.

Kansas vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has come away with 11 wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Jayhawks have been victorious 11 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 or shorter on the moneyline.

BYU has not yet won a game it was the moneyline underdog this season, going 3-3.

The Cougars have played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 66.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Kansas was the 112th-ranked team in college basketball (76.1 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 91st (69.6 points allowed per game).

At 34.7 rebounds per game and 31.7 rebounds conceded, Kansas was 43rd and 211th in the country, respectively, last year.

At 17.7 assists per game, Kansas was fourth-best in the nation last year.

Kansas committed 11.5 turnovers per game last year and forced 10.3 per game, ranking 221st and 274th, respectively, in the country.

BYU sported a top-25 offense last year, ranking 24th-best in college basketball with 81.4 points per game. On defense, it ranked 199th with 72.6 points allowed per contest.

BYU grabbed 33.5 rebounds per game last year (84th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed only 27.8 rebounds per contest (19th-best).

With 17.2 dimes per game, BYU was 10th-best in college basketball in the category.

BYU ranked 215th in the country with 11.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 184th with 11.2 forced turnovers per game.

