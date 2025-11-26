Kansas State vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Kansas State vs Colorado Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas State: (-952) | Colorado: (+640)

Kansas State: (-952) | Colorado: (+640) Spread: Kansas State: -17.5 (-105) | Colorado: +17.5 (-115)

Kansas State: -17.5 (-105) | Colorado: +17.5 (-115) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas State vs Colorado Betting Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 5-6-0 this season.

Kansas State has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites this season.

This season, seven of Kansas State's 11 games have hit the over.

Colorado has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

Colorado has seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

Kansas State vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (91.3%)

Kansas State vs Colorado Point Spread

Kansas State is favored by 17.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Colorado, the underdog, is -115.

Kansas State vs Colorado Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Kansas State-Colorado on Nov. 29, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Kansas State vs Colorado Moneyline

Kansas State is the favorite, -952 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +640 underdog.

Kansas State vs. Colorado Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kansas State 29.9 48 27.8 90 53.2 11 Colorado 21.5 112 31.1 114 49.8 11

Kansas State vs. Colorado Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

