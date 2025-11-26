Kansas State vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Kansas State vs Colorado Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Kansas State: (-952) | Colorado: (+640)
- Spread: Kansas State: -17.5 (-105) | Colorado: +17.5 (-115)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Kansas State vs Colorado Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 5-6-0 this season.
- Kansas State has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites this season.
- This season, seven of Kansas State's 11 games have hit the over.
- Colorado has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
- Colorado has seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.
Kansas State vs Colorado Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (91.3%)
Kansas State vs Colorado Point Spread
Kansas State is favored by 17.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Colorado, the underdog, is -115.
Kansas State vs Colorado Over/Under
A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Kansas State-Colorado on Nov. 29, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Kansas State vs Colorado Moneyline
Kansas State is the favorite, -952 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +640 underdog.
Kansas State vs. Colorado Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kansas State
|29.9
|48
|27.8
|90
|53.2
|11
|Colorado
|21.5
|112
|31.1
|114
|49.8
|11
Kansas State vs. Colorado Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
