Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Tight end Juwan Johnson has a matchup against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (229 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Johnson a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Juwan Johnson Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.15

41.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Johnson is currently the 15th-ranked player in fantasy (165th overall), with 35.5 total fantasy points (5.1 per game).

In his last three games, Johnson has compiled 111 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on nine catches (13 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 9.1 (3.0 per game) during that stretch.

Johnson has amassed 190 receiving yards and zero scores on 18 catches (24 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 17.0 points (3.4 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Johnson's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, as he posted 10.9 fantasy points by catching five passes (on nine targets) for 49 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Juwan Johnson delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (-0.5 points) in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, hauling in two balls for 15 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed only one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

