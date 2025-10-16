Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 7 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), tight end Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints will face the Chicago Bears, who have the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league (213 yards allowed per game).

is Johnson worth considering for his next matchup against the Bears?

Juwan Johnson Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.40

36.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

With 27.6 fantasy points this season (4.6 per game), Johnson is the 19th-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 184th among all players.

In his last three games, Johnson has caught seven balls (on nine targets) for 60 yards and zero touchdowns, good for four fantasy points (1.3 per game).

Johnson has compiled 160 receiving yards and one score on 18 catches (26 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 20 points (four per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Johnson's fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, when he collected 10.9 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in five balls (on nine targets) for 49 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Juwan Johnson's matchup against the New England Patriots last week was his worst of the year, as he posted just -0.5 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 15 yards on the day.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed only one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of 10 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Chicago this year.

The Bears have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

