Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints will face the New York Giants and their 25th-ranked passing defense (235.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Johnson, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Giants.

Thinking about playing Johnson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Juwan Johnson Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.00

38.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

Johnson is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position (136th overall), tallying 26.4 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

In his last three games, Johnson has reeled in 14 balls (on 20 targets) for 128 yards and one touchdown, good for 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game).

The high point of Johnson's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup in which he posted 10.9 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Juwan Johnson delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (2.8 points) last week against the Buffalo Bills, catching three balls for 28 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against New York this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Giants this year.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Giants this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New York this year.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Giants have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.