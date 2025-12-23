Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints will play the Tennessee Titans and their 21st-ranked pass defense (222.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Johnson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Titans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Juwan Johnson Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.71

53.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

With 89.3 fantasy points in 2025 (6.0 per game), Johnson is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 155th overall.

During his last three games Johnson has been targeted 17 times, with 16 receptions for 157 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 15.7 fantasy points (5.2 per game) during that period.

Johnson has tallied 242 receiving yards and zero scores on 27 catches (33 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 24.2 points (4.8 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Johnson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, as he tallied 15.2 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Juwan Johnson let down his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 6, when he mustered only -0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed only one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed nine players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Only three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Titans this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this season.

A total of 23 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed only two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing TD to 16 players this season.

Just two players have run for more than one TD versus the Titans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson?