Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints will meet the New York Jets and their 12th-ranked passing defense (200.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Johnson worth a look for his upcoming game against the Jets? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Juwan Johnson Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.86

46.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

With 80.4 fantasy points this season (5.7 per game), Johnson is the 14th-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 158th among all players.

In his last three games, Johnson has produced 10.7 fantasy points (3.6 per game), as he's reeled in 13 passes on 17 targets for 107 yards and zero touchdowns.

Johnson has been targeted 28 times, with 23 receptions for 245 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 30.5 fantasy points (6.1 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Johnson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, as he put up 15.2 fantasy points by rushing for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught four passes on four targets for 92 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Juwan Johnson's matchup versus the New England Patriots in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he posted just -0.5 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 15 yards on the day.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Jets this year.

New York has allowed only two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

The Jets have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

