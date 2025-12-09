Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panthers and their 18th-ranked passing defense (212.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Johnson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Panthers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Juwan Johnson Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.09

56.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

With 77.4 fantasy points in 2025 (6.0 per game), Johnson is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 152nd overall.

In his last three games, Johnson has tallied 123 yards and zero scores on 15 catches (20 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 12.3 fantasy points (4.1 per game) during that period.

Johnson has tallied 246 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches (28 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 36.6 (7.3 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Johnson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, as he tallied 15.2 fantasy points by reeling in four passes (on four targets) for 92 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Juwan Johnson had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, when he put up just -0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed three or more passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Panthers this season.

