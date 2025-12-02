Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Tight end Juwan Johnson has a matchup against the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league (247.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Johnson worth considering for his next game against the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Johnson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Juwan Johnson Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.93

43.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

With 73.6 fantasy points in 2025 (6.1 per game), Johnson is the 12th-ranked player at the TE position and 146th among all players.

In his last three games, Johnson has put up 23.7 fantasy points (7.9 per game), as he's turned 20 targets into 15 catches for 177 yards and one TD.

Johnson has reeled in 23 balls (on 32 targets) for 261 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 38.1 fantasy points (7.6 per game) during that timeframe.

The high point of Johnson's fantasy season was a Week 10 outburst against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he put up 15.2 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 4 receptions, 92 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Juwan Johnson's matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 6 was his worst of the season, as he put up just -0.5 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 15 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed seven players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have given up a TD reception by 18 players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Buccaneers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.