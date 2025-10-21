Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson will match up with the eighth-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (192.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is Jefferson a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chargers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Justin Jefferson Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 23, 2025

October 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.70

80.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

With 59.2 fantasy points this season (9.9 per game), Jefferson is the 20th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 82nd among all players.

During his last three games Jefferson has been targeted 32 times, with 22 receptions for 328 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 32.8 fantasy points (10.9 per game) during that stretch.

Jefferson has been targeted 45 times, with 30 receptions for 484 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 48.4 fantasy points (9.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Jefferson's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 12.6 fantasy points. He also had 10 receptions (on 11 targets) for 126 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Jefferson delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (7.5 points) in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, hauling in five balls for 75 yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Only one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus Los Angeles this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown reception by seven players this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chargers this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

