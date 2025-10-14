Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson will match up with the 12th-ranked pass defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (208.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Jefferson worth a look for his upcoming game against the Eagles? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Justin Jefferson Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.88

80.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Jefferson is currently the 18th-ranked player in fantasy (88th overall), with 51.3 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

In his last three games, Jefferson has put up 32.4 fantasy points (10.8 per game), as he's converted 29 targets into 22 catches for 324 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Jefferson's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he put up 12.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 10 receptions, 126 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Jefferson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, when he managed only 7.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have caught a TD pass versus the Eagles this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Philadelphia this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Eagles have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

