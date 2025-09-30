Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 5 (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), WR Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Cleveland Browns, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (152.3 yards allowed per game).

Considering Jefferson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Browns? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Jefferson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Justin Jefferson Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.77

70.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Jefferson is currently the 18th-ranked player in fantasy (74th overall), with 39.0 total fantasy points (9.8 per game).

In his last three games, Jefferson has grabbed 18 balls (on 24 targets) for 282 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 28.2 fantasy points (9.4 per game).

The peak of Jefferson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, as he tallied 12.6 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 126 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Jefferson had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he put up just 7.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Cleveland has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Browns have allowed a touchdown catch by six players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Cleveland this year.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.