Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will match up with the 25th-ranked passing defense of the Detroit Lions (232.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Thinking about Jefferson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Justin Jefferson Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.75

59.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

Jefferson has put up 104.1 fantasy points in 2025 (6.9 per game), which ranks him 33rd at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 128 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Jefferson has compiled 11.8 total fantasy points (3.9 per game), grabbing 10 balls (on 20 targets) for 118 yards and zero touchdowns.

Jefferson has been targeted 32 times, with 16 receptions for 170 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 17.0 fantasy points (3.4 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Jefferson's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 12.6 fantasy points. He also had 10 receptions (on 11 targets) for 126 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson let down his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, when he managed only 0.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed just three players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has allowed 10 players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Lions have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown reception by 23 players this year.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed just one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

