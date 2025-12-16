Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will face the New York Giants and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (228.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Jefferson, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Giants.

Justin Jefferson Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.98

66.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

With 95.6 fantasy points in 2025 (6.8 per game), Jefferson is the 30th-ranked player at the WR position and 127th among all players.

During his last three games Jefferson has been targeted 18 times, with six receptions for 37 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 3.7 fantasy points (1.2 per game) during that stretch.

Jefferson has been targeted 33 times, with 15 receptions for 146 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 14.6 fantasy points (2.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Jefferson's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught 10 balls on 11 targets for 126 yards, good for 12.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Jefferson had his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he put up just 0.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed seven players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed only one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 22 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this season.

The Giants have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

