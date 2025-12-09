Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

In Week 15 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), wideout Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the league (255.2 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Jefferson, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Cowboys.

Justin Jefferson Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.54

66.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Jefferson is currently the 27th-ranked player in fantasy (117th overall), with 93.4 total fantasy points (7.2 per game).

In his last three games, Jefferson has reeled in eight balls (on 16 targets) for 63 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 6.3 fantasy points (2.1 per game).

Jefferson has amassed 161 receiving yards and zero scores on 17 catches (37 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 16.1 points (3.2 per game) during that period.

The peak of Jefferson's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied 12.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, hauling in two passes on six targets for four yards (0.4 fantasy points).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Dallas this season.

Six players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Cowboys this season.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Dallas has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to five players this season.

Three players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Dallas this season.

A total of Five players have run for more than one TD against the Cowboys this season.

