Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson faces a matchup versus the 31st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (254.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Jefferson for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Justin Jefferson Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.88

63.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jefferson is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player (103rd overall), tallying 92.3 total fantasy points (7.7 per game).

In his last three games, Jefferson has hauled in 11 balls (on 21 targets) for 113 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 11.3 fantasy points (3.8 per game).

Jefferson has reeled in 21 balls (on 42 targets) for 197 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 25.7 fantasy points (5.1 per game) during that period.

The peak of Jefferson's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, when he racked up 12.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson let down his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks last week, when he mustered only 0.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Four players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed five players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of seven players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Washington has allowed two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

Four players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this season.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

