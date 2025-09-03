Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will take on the team with last year's 16th-ranked pass defense, the Chicago Bears (217.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

With Jefferson's next game against the Bears, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Justin Jefferson Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Game Date: September 8, 2025

September 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 91.44

91.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.59

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson 2024 Fantasy Performance

Jefferson picked up 26.4 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 144 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last season.

Jefferson accumulated 25.2 fantasy points in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons -- seven catches, 132 yards and two touchdowns -- which was his second-best performance last season.

In Week 12 versus the Chicago Bears, Jefferson finished with a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, via these numbers: two receptions, 27 yards, on five targets.

Jefferson picked up 4.8 fantasy points -- five receptions, 48 yards, on nine targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bears Defensive Performance

Last season, Chicago allowed four quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Bears last year.

In the passing game, Chicago allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Bears surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

Versus Chicago last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Bears allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Chicago allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Bears yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

On the ground, Chicago allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

On the ground, the Bears allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

