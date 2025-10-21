Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will match up with the seventh-ranked passing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (184 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Justin Herbert Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: October 23, 2025

October 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Passing Yards: 244.30

244.30 Projected Passing TDs: 1.74

1.74 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.90

16.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Herbert is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player (ninth overall), putting up 135.1 total fantasy points (19.3 per game).

In his last three games, Herbert has put up 61.3 fantasy points (20.4 per game), connecting on 88-of-122 throws for 850 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 93 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Herbert has completed 139-of-210 passes for 1,353 yards, with eight touchdowns and six interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 88.4 total fantasy points (17.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 123 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

The peak of Herbert's fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts last week, when he racked up 27.9 fantasy points with 420 passing yards, three TDs, and two picks. With his legs, he added 31 rushing yards on six carries (5.2 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Herbert stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the New York Giants, throwing for 203 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions with 24 yards on one attempt on the ground (12.5 fantasy points).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Vikings have allowed only one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

