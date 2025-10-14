Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Quarterback Justin Herbert has a matchup versus the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league (232.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Herbert a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Colts? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Justin Herbert Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.6

19.6 Projected Passing Yards: 251.80

251.80 Projected Passing TDs: 1.98

1.98 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.74

16.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Herbert is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player (ninth overall), putting up 107.2 total fantasy points (17.9 per game).

Over his last three games, Herbert has generated 45.9 fantasy points (15.3 per game), as he's amassed 633 yards on 74-of-108 passing with four touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 86 rushing yards on six carries.

Herbert has compiled 1,175 passing yards (121-of-182) with seven TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 79.3 fantasy points (15.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 123 yards rushing on 17 carries.

The highlight of Herbert's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where he went off for 318 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero picks (for 27.9 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 32 rushing yards on seven attempts (4.6 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Herbert stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the New York Giants, throwing for 203 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions with 24 yards on one attempt on the ground (12.5 fantasy points).

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Colts have given up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed a TD reception by 10 players this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Colts have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Indianapolis this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Colts this year.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.