Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Quarterback Justin Herbert is looking at a matchup against the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (212.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Justin Herbert Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Passing Yards: 237.89

237.89 Projected Passing TDs: 1.80

1.80 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.72

17.72 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

Herbert is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 12th overall, as he has posted 88.4 total fantasy points (17.7 per game).

During his last three games, Herbert has accumulated 669 passing yards (73-of-117) for three passing TDs with four picks, leading to 41.7 fantasy points (13.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 90 yards rushing on seven carries.

The peak of Herbert's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, as he put up 27.9 fantasy points by passing for 318 yards and three passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 32 rushing yards on seven carries (4.6 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Herbert delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (12.5 points) in Week 4 against the New York Giants, passing for 203 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Miami has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up three or more passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

Miami has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Dolphins have given up a TD catch by nine players this year.

Miami has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Dolphins this season.

