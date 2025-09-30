Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Quarterback Justin Herbert is looking at a matchup versus the 27th-ranked passing defense in the league (248.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Herbert worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Commanders? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Justin Herbert Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Passing Yards: 256.24

256.24 Projected Passing TDs: 1.68

1.68 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.92

14.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

Herbert is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position (12th overall), posting 73.8 total fantasy points (18.5 per game).

In his last three games, Herbert has amassed 45.9 fantasy points (15.3 per game), completing 70-of-115 throws for 745 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 61 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The highlight of Herbert's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where he came through with 318 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero picks (for 27.9 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 32 rushing yards on seven attempts (4.6 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Herbert had his worst game of the season last week against the New York Giants, when he posted 12.5 fantasy points -- 23-of-41 (56.1%), 203 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 1 carry, 24 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Commanders have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Washington this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Washington this season.

The Commanders have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

