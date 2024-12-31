Justin Herbert Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Las Vegas Raiders and their 11th-ranked passing defense (208.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Herbert a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Raiders? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Herbert vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 227.87

227.87 Projected Passing TDs: 1.15

1.15 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.16

17.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

With 257.6 fantasy points in 2024 (16.1 per game), Herbert is the 13th-ranked player at the QB position and 17th among all players.

Through his last three games, Herbert has completed 70-of-102 passes for 760 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 60.4 total fantasy points (20.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 40 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Herbert has amassed 82.1 fantasy points (16.4 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 107-of-155 throws for 1,120 yards, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 53 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The highlight of Herbert's fantasy season so far was last week against the New England Patriots, when he carried three times for 12 yards on his way to 24.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Herbert delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (8.0 points) in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, passing for 147 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Las Vegas has given up two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Las Vegas has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Raiders have given up a touchdown catch by 23 players this season.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Five players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

