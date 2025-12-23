Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will take on the fourth-ranked pass defense of the Houston Texans (176.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Thinking about Herbert for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Texans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Justin Herbert Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Passing Yards: 216.95

216.95 Projected Passing TDs: 1.30

1.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.88

22.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

Herbert is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position (13th overall), posting 271.7 total fantasy points (18.1 per game).

In his last three games, Herbert has amassed 52.8 fantasy points (17.6 per game), completing 54-of-84 passes for 649 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 108 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Herbert has accumulated 881 passing yards (79-of-122) with six TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 68.9 fantasy points (13.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 137 yards rushing on 26 carries with one touchdown.

The peak of Herbert's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys last week, as he put up 30.2 fantasy points by passing for 300 yards and two passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 42 rushing yards on eight carries (5.3 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Herbert stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 81 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with 21 yards on three attempts on the ground (3.3 fantasy points).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Texans have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Texans have allowed only one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Houston has allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Houston has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

The Texans have allowed only two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.