Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Dallas Cowboys and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (254.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Herbert a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Cowboys? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Herbert this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Justin Herbert Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 Projected Passing Yards: 213.98

213.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.64

24.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

With 241.5 fantasy points in 2025 (17.3 per game), Herbert is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 14th overall.

Over his last three games, Herbert has put up 35.4 fantasy points (11.8 per game), as he's compiled 500 yards on 46-of-75 passing with four touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 74 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Herbert has tallied 53.4 fantasy points (10.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 801 yards on 76-of-126 passing, with five touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 114 rushing yards on 23 carries.

The highlight of Herbert's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Indianapolis Colts, a matchup in which he posted 27.9 fantasy points -- 37-of-55 (67.3%), 420 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 6 carries, 31 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Herbert delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (3.3 points) in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, passing for 81 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed nine players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up at least three passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 24 players have caught a TD pass versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed six players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Cowboys have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Dallas has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.