Justin Herbert Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Quarterback Justin Herbert faces a matchup against the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league (216.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Herbert a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Broncos? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Herbert vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: December 19, 2024

December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Passing Yards: 214.60

214.60 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.53

12.53 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

Herbert has put up 211.0 fantasy points in 2024 (15.1 per game), which ranks him 15th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 20 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Herbert has put up 35.5 fantasy points (11.8 per game), completing 58-of-86 passes for 555 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 13 rushing yards on nine carries.

Herbert has connected on 96-of-158 passes for 1,070 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 77.5 total fantasy points (15.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 107 rushing yards on 18 attempts with one TD.

The high point of Herbert's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, when he racked up 24.4 fantasy points with 297 passing yards, two TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 65 rushing yards on five carries (13.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Herbert delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (8.0 points) in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, passing for 147 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Broncos have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Denver has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Denver has allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass against Denver this year.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.