Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Quarterback Justin Herbert has a matchup versus the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league (218.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Herbert a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Eagles? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Herbert this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Justin Herbert Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: December 8, 2025

December 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Passing Yards: 120.58

120.58 Projected Passing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.32

17.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

With 218.9 fantasy points in 2025 (18.2 per game), Herbert is the ninth-ranked player at the QB position and 12th among all players.

Through his last three games, Herbert has completed 45-of-71 throws for 452 yards, with three passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 30.8 total fantasy points (10.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 48 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Herbert has completed 82-of-125 passes for 929 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 83.8 total fantasy points (16.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 167 rushing yards on 27 attempts with one TD.

The highlight of Herbert's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he completed 67.3% of his passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions on his way to 27.9 fantasy points. He also had 31 rushing yards on six attempts (5.2 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Herbert stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 81 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with 21 yards on three attempts on the ground (3.3 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has given up more than 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this year.

A total of seven players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Philadelphia this year.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Eagles have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.