Justin Fields Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Justin Fields and the New York Jets will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 30th-ranked passing defense (257.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Fields a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Bengals? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Justin Fields Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 180.14

180.14 Projected Passing TDs: 1.02

1.02 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.41

45.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields Fantasy Performance

Fields is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (29th overall), putting up 95.4 total fantasy points (15.9 per game).

Through his last three games, Fields has completed 47-of-75 passes for 374 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 34.8 total fantasy points (11.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 79 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

Fields has connected on 70-of-113 throws for 627 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 65.9 total fantasy points (13.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 209 rushing yards on 30 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Fields' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he completed 72.7% of his throws for 218 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions on his way to 29.5 fantasy points. He also had 48 rushing yards on 12 attempts (4.0 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Fields disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, when he managed only 4.0 fantasy points -- 3-of-11 (27.3%), 27 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 49 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Cincinnati this season.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown against Cincinnati this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Bengals this season.

