Justin Fields Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Quarterback Justin Fields is looking at a matchup versus the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (213.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his New York Jets take on the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Justin Fields Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 Projected Passing Yards: 198.74

198.74 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.39

46.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Fields is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player (21st overall), tallying 91.4 total fantasy points (18.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Fields has generated 57.9 fantasy points (19.3 per game), as he's compiled 554 yards on 61-of-90 passing with three touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 138 rushing yards on 21 carries with one TD.

The peak of Fields' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he completed 72.7% of his throws for 218 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions on his way to 29.5 fantasy points. He also had 48 rushing yards on 12 attempts (4.0 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Fields let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, when he managed only 4.0 fantasy points -- 3-of-11 (27.3%), 27 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 49 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has allowed three players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this season.

A total of 10 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Carolina has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Panthers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

