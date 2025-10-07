Justin Fields Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Justin Fields and the New York Jets will face the Denver Broncos and their eighth-ranked pass defense (200.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Fields worth a look for his upcoming game against the Broncos? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Justin Fields Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Passing Yards: 177.03

177.03 Projected Passing TDs: 0.95

0.95 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.65

48.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields Fantasy Performance

With 86.5 fantasy points in 2025 (21.6 per game), Fields is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 13th overall.

Over his last three games, Fields has generated 57.0 fantasy points (19.0 per game), as he's amassed 536 yards on 55-of-84 passing with three touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 156 rushing yards on 19 carries with one TD.

The high point of Fields' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 29.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Fields' matchup versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he posted 4.0 fantasy points. He passed for 27 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Denver has allowed just one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Broncos have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Denver has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Broncos have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown against Denver this season.

The Broncos have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

