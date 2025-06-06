Journalism vs. Sovereignty: Who Holds the Edge for the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

After skipping the Preakness Stakes, 2025 Kentucky Derby Winner Sovereignty is in the field for Saturday's Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

There, he'll face off with Journalism, who won the Preakness Stakes and finished second to Sovereignty at Churchill Downs.

How should we handicap the rematch?

FanDuel TV's Dubbs Anderson joined Jim Sannes on Covering the Spread to discuss his view of the two horses and who holds the edge entering Saturday's race.

You can find more of Dubbs' insights by checking out the full Belmont Stakes preview on FanDuel's YouTube page. The full show is also available on the Covering the Spread podcast feed on Apple or Spotify.

