Josh Palmer Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Josh Palmer and the Buffalo Bills will meet the New England Patriots and their 26th-ranked passing defense (241.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For more info on Palmer, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Patriots.

Josh Palmer Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.53

40.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Palmer Fantasy Performance

With 13.8 fantasy points in 2025 (3.5 per game), Palmer is the 78th-ranked player at the WR position and 225th among all players.

During his last three games Palmer has been targeted seven times, with five receptions for 77 yards and zero TDs, leading to 7.7 fantasy points (2.6 per game) during that period.

The peak of Palmer's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, when he posted 6.1 fantasy points with five receptions (on nine targets) for 61 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Palmer disappointed his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, when he mustered only 0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

New England has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Patriots have given up a touchdown reception by seven players this season.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

New England has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Patriots this season.

