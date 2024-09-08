menu item
NFL

Josh Palmer 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Josh Palmer 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Chargers' Josh Palmer was the 59th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he posted 1.5 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Josh Palmer Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Palmer's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points68.720565
2024 Projected Fantasy Points110.413149

Josh Palmer 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Palmer put up a season-high 17.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 113 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Raiders1.542150

Josh Palmer vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 59.5% of the time while running the ball 40.5% of the time. Below is a look at how Palmer's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Josh Palmer613858129
D.J. Chark663552556
Quentin Johnston673843128
Hayden Hurst321818413

Want more data and analysis on Josh Palmer? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

