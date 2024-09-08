Josh Palmer 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Chargers' Josh Palmer was the 59th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he posted 1.5 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Josh Palmer Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Palmer's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 68.7 205 65 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 110.4 131 49

Josh Palmer 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Palmer put up a season-high 17.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 113 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 1.5 4 2 15 0

Josh Palmer vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 59.5% of the time while running the ball 40.5% of the time. Below is a look at how Palmer's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Josh Palmer 61 38 581 2 9 D.J. Chark 66 35 525 5 6 Quentin Johnston 67 38 431 2 8 Hayden Hurst 32 18 184 1 3

