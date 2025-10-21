Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will play the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 17th-ranked rushing defense (115.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Jacobs a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Steelers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Jacobs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Josh Jacobs Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.17

70.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.67

0.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.35

17.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

With 107.3 fantasy points this season (17.9 per game), Jacobs is the sixth-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 19th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Jacobs has totaled 72.5 fantasy points (24.2 per game) as he's rushed for 234 yards and scored six touchdowns on 53 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 131 yards on 10 grabs (10 targets).

Jacobs has generated 94.3 fantasy points (18.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 348 yards with seven touchdowns on 92 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 175 yards on 15 grabs (19 targets).

The high point of Jacobs' fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he carried 22 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 27.7 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on four targets) for 71 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Jacobs had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied just 7.4 fantasy points (16 carries, 30 yards; 5 receptions, 44 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Steelers have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Steelers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.