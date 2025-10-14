Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 13th-ranked run defense (102.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Jacobs for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Cardinals? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Josh Jacobs Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.40

77.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.69

0.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.89

21.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Jacobs is currently the seventh-ranked player in fantasy (23rd overall), with 89.5 total fantasy points (17.9 per game).

In his last three games, Jacobs has put up 62.1 fantasy points (20.7 per game), rushing for 209 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 56 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 172 yards on 14 grabs (18 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Jacobs' fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he came through with four catches and 71 receiving yards (27.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Jacobs disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, when he mustered only 7.4 fantasy points (16 carries, 30 yards; 5 receptions, 44 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed just one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Arizona has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown catch by six players this year.

Arizona has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Cardinals have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

