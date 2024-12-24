Josh Jacobs Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will take on the second-ranked rushing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (87.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Jacobs' next game versus the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Jacobs vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 90.24

90.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.67

0.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.65

19.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 235.6 fantasy points (15.7 per game) rank him fourth at the RB position and 18th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Jacobs has totaled 58.9 fantasy points (19.6 per game) as he's run for 229 yards and scored five touchdowns on 57 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 80 yards on eight grabs (eight targets).

Jacobs has totaled 105.2 fantasy points (21.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 378 yards with nine touchdowns on 102 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 154 yards on 12 receptions (13 targets).

The highlight of Jacobs' fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, when he compiled 28.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 106 rushing yards on 26 carries (4.1 YPC) with three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Jacobs had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, when he put up just 4.8 fantasy points (14 carries, 43 yards).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Five players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has given up more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Vikings this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Minnesota has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

