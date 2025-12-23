Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

In Week 17 (Saturday at 8 p.m. ET), running back Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league (108.9 yards allowed per game).

Is Jacobs a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Ravens? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Josh Jacobs Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.36

55.36 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.55

0.55 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.59

16.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 28th overall, as he has tallied 200.8 total fantasy points (14.3 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Jacobs has amassed 39.2 fantasy points (13.1 per game) as he's run for 195 yards and scored two touchdowns on 44 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 37 yards on six grabs (seven targets) with one TDs.

Jacobs has 52.3 total fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 68 times for 318 yards with two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 45 yards on seven catches (nine targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Jacobs' fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he caught four balls on four targets for 71 yards, good for 27.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Jacobs' matchup against the Chicago Bears last week was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.8 fantasy points. He ran for 36 yards on 12 carries on the day with two catches for 12 yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least three passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed seven players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Ravens have given up a TD catch by 20 players this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one TD against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed only three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

