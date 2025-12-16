Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Running back Josh Jacobs has a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the league (126.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears, Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Jacobs a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bears? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Josh Jacobs Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.75

70.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.63

0.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.49

23.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position (23rd overall), posting 198.0 total fantasy points (15.2 per game).

During his last three games, Jacobs has delivered 45.5 total fantasy points (15.2 per game), rushing the ball 49 times for 242 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 33 yards on five receptions (six targets) with one TDs.

Jacobs has totaled 64.2 fantasy points (12.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 356 yards with three touchdowns on 77 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 66 yards on 10 receptions (13 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Jacobs' season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, as he posted 27.7 fantasy points by scampering for 86 yards and two TDs on 22 attempts. In the receiving game, he caught four passes on four targets for 71 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Jacobs stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the New York Giants, running seven times for 40 yards (4.0 fantasy points).

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Chicago has given up at least two passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Bears have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this season.

A total of 20 players have caught a TD pass against the Bears this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this season.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Bears have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

