Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Running back Josh Jacobs is looking at a matchup versus the 28th-ranked rushing defense in the league (133.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Green Bay Packers meet the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Jacobs' next game versus the Bears, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Josh Jacobs Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.00

69.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.75

0.75 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.62

29.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

With 161.6 fantasy points in 2025 (14.7 per game), Jacobs is the ninth-ranked player at the RB position and 27th among all players.

During his last three games, Jacobs has 27.8 total fantasy points (9.3 per game), carrying the ball 45 times for 197 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 41 yards on six catches (eight targets).

Jacobs has generated 54.3 fantasy points (10.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 317 yards with three touchdowns on 75 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 66 yards on 13 grabs (16 targets).

The peak of Jacobs' fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he came through with four catches and 71 receiving yards (27.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Jacobs had his worst game of the season in Week 11 against the New York Giants, when he put up just 4.0 fantasy points (7 carries, 40 yards).

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed five players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed five players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Bears have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just two players this season.

