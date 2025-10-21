Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face the Carolina Panthers and their 10th-ranked passing defense (203.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Allen a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Panthers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Josh Allen Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.1

21.1 Projected Passing Yards: 242.05

242.05 Projected Passing TDs: 1.63

1.63 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.37

36.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

Allen Fantasy Performance

With 133.3 fantasy points this season (22.2 per game), Allen is the 10th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 12th among all players.

During his last three games, Allen has compiled 642 passing yards (53-of-79) for six passing TDs with four picks, leading to 59.7 fantasy points (19.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 140 yards rushing on 22 carries with one touchdown.

Allen has completed 89-of-132 passes for 1,003 yards, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 94.5 total fantasy points (18.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 224 rushing yards on 32 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Allen's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he completed 71.7% of his throws for 394 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 38.8 fantasy points. He also had 30 rushing yards on 14 attempts (2.1 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the New York Jets, throwing for 148 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 59 yards on six attempts on the ground (11.8 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has given up two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Carolina this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

