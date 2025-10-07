Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play the Atlanta Falcons and their top-ranked passing defense (135.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Allen for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Falcons? We've got stats and information for you below.

Josh Allen Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.2

21.2 Projected Passing Yards: 252.51

252.51 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.28

35.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

Allen Fantasy Performance

With 117.9 fantasy points this season (23.6 per game), Allen is the top player in fantasy football right now.

In his last three games, Allen has compiled 67.3 fantasy points (22.4 per game), connecting on 60-of-81 throws for 675 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 123 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The peak of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, as he tallied 38.8 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen's matchup versus the New York Jets in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 11.8 fantasy points. He threw for 148 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Atlanta has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

The Falcons have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

