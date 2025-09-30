Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will take on the 26th-ranked passing defense of the New England Patriots (241.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Allen worth considering for his next game versus the Patriots? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Josh Allen Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 22.4

22.4 Projected Passing Yards: 248.53

248.53 Projected Passing TDs: 1.76

1.76 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.81

36.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the top-ranked player in fantasy football, racking up 98.5 total fantasy points (24.6 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has compiled 59.7 fantasy points (19.9 per game), connecting on 52-of-75 passes for 570 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 129 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Allen's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 38.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the New York Jets, throwing for 148 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 59 yards on six attempts on the ground (11.8 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Patriots have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against New England this year.

The Patriots have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this year.

New England has allowed two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have caught a TD pass versus the Patriots this season.

New England has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

New England has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Patriots have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

