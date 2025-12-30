Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will meet the New York Jets and their 16th-ranked passing defense (213.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Allen worth considering for his next game against the Jets? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Josh Allen Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Passing Yards: 199.67

199.67 Projected Passing TDs: 1.22

1.22 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.84

30.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the No. 1-ranked player in fantasy football, racking up 364.5 total fantasy points (22.8 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has put up 54.6 fantasy points (18.2 per game), completing 54-of-82 passes for 585 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 92 rushing yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

Allen has piled up 959 passing yards (91-of-133) with seven TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 109.1 fantasy points (21.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 208 yards rushing on 42 carries with four touchdowns.

The highlight of Allen's fantasy campaign was a Week 11 outburst versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he came through with 40 rushing yards and three TDs on six carries (for 42.7 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, when he mustered only 6.9 fantasy points -- 12-of-19 (63.2%), 130 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Jets have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed 27 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to 16 players this season.

The Jets have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only three players this year.

