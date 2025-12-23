Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the seventh-ranked pass defense in the league (192.3 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Allen worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Eagles? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Josh Allen Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 226.67

226.67 Projected Passing TDs: 1.36

1.36 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.26

25.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

With 341.3 fantasy points this season (22.8 per game), Allen is the No. 1 player in fantasy football right now.

During his last three games, Allen has accumulated 574 passing yards (53-of-75) for six passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 69.2 fantasy points (23.1 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 143 yards rushing on 27 carries with one touchdown.

Allen has connected on 92-of-132 throws for 950 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 94.0 total fantasy points (18.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 201 rushing yards on 40 attempts with two TDs.

The peak of Allen's fantasy season was a Week 11 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he tallied 42.7 fantasy points -- 19-of-30 (63.3%), 317 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 6 carries, 40 yards, 3 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen had his worst game of the season last week against the Cleveland Browns, when he posted 6.9 fantasy points -- 12-of-19 (63.2%), 130 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this year.

Only three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

Philadelphia has allowed seven players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Eagles have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this year.

A total of 13 players have rushed for at least one TD against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

