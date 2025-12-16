Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Quarterback Josh Allen faces a matchup versus the top-ranked passing defense in the NFL (169 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Buffalo Bills meet the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Allen for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Browns? We've got stats and info for you below.

Josh Allen Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.5

19.5 Projected Passing Yards: 224.48

224.48 Projected Passing TDs: 1.53

1.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.32

32.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the top-ranked player in fantasy, racking up 334.4 total fantasy points (23.9 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has compiled 79.0 fantasy points (26.3 per game), connecting on 56-of-79 throws for 567 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 164 rushing yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

Allen has connected on 99-of-143 passes for 1,137 yards, with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 129.8 total fantasy points (26.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 224 rushing yards on 39 attempts with five TDs.

The peak of Allen's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, when he tallied 42.7 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen's matchup versus the Houston Texans in Week 12 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 8.1 fantasy points. He passed for 253 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw two picks on the day.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed just two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Browns have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Cleveland has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Browns have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Cleveland this year.

Just two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Browns this year.

