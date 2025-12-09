Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen will take on the 14th-ranked pass defense of the New England Patriots (206.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Allen's next game against the Patriots, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Josh Allen Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 214.49

214.49 Projected Passing TDs: 1.58

1.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.82

20.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

With 309.9 fantasy points this season (23.8 per game), Allen is the No. 1 player in fantasy football right now.

Over his last three games, Allen has generated 62.6 fantasy points (20.9 per game), as he's compiled 627 yards on 61-of-85 passing with four touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 136 rushing yards on 22 carries with two TDs.

Allen has piled up 1,250 passing yards (108-of-155) with nine TDs and six picks in his last five games, leading to 124.6 fantasy points (24.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 207 yards rushing on 32 carries with five touchdowns.

The high point of Allen's fantasy season was a Week 11 outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he posted 42.7 fantasy points (6 receptions, 40 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen had his worst game of the season in Week 12 against the Houston Texans, when he put up 8.1 fantasy points -- 24-of-34 (70.6%), 253 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed at least three passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New England has given up two or more receiving TDs to just two players this year.

The Patriots have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

New England has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Patriots this season.

