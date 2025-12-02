Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the league (256.8 yards conceded per game).

Considering Allen for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Bengals? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Josh Allen Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.5

20.5 Projected Passing Yards: 255.30

255.30 Projected Passing TDs: 1.78

1.78 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.40

23.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the top-ranked player in fantasy, piling up 272.1 total fantasy points (22.7 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has put up 67.5 fantasy points (22.5 per game), completing 58-of-87 throws for 693 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's added 98 rushing yards on 19 carries with four touchdowns on the ground.

Allen has completed 109-of-153 passes for 1,272 yards, with seven touchdowns and six interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 115.6 total fantasy points (23.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 148 rushing yards on 29 attempts with six TDs.

The highlight of Allen's fantasy season was a Week 11 outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he posted 42.7 fantasy points (6 receptions, 40 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Allen delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (8.1 points) in Week 12 against the Houston Texans, passing for 253 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed 15 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cincinnati has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Bengals have given up a touchdown catch by 23 players this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one TD against Cincinnati this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Bengals this year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.